For this first-generation student, graduating wasn’t just for her. It was for her community, too.

Wearing the outdated class ring she ordered years ago along with her cap and gown, Veronica Rivera looked out in awe at the crowd of 30 people waiting to greet her. It was Dec. 8, the fall 2018 graduation ceremony, but it was also a moment of triumph for the many family friends and University staff who supported her during her eight years of personal and academic struggles. They had all come to know her by her nickname, Vero, and for the bright flowers she wears daily in her hair and her shining smile. But, on that day, it was nearly impossible to hold back tears — for both Vero and her loved ones. She looked into the crowd, smiling at each person as she struggled to not cry. When she finally caught sight of her mom in the crowd, Vero quickly walked, almost running, up to her, taking her into her arms. That’s when the tears came. They fell down Leticia Rivera’s face and soon down Vero’s, as the two hugged each other for several minutes. As Vero moved towards other people in the crowd, the tears continued. “She’s not an emotional person,” Vero said before hugging a friend. “She’s not allowed to cry.” In another hug, Vero looked up before tearing up all over again. “Don’t do this to me,” she said. Watching her daughter, Leticia Rivera pointed to the cotton balls decorating her daughter’s graduation cap and told Vero’s roommate Deana Libby a story of their family picking cotton in the fields of the Rio Grande Valley. Vero’s grandpa, pictured on the cap in a black and white photo, had been the fastest cotton picker, she said. They then exchanged jokes about how Vero’s bejeweled cap — decorated with flowers, of course — couldn’t be missed in the crowd. “I couldn’t really see much from far away, but as soon as Vero walked onstage, I could tell it was her because of the cap. It was blinding,” Libby said laughing. But Vero, a first-generation college student, almost didn’t make it to the graduation stage.

Growing up in San Benito, Texas, Vero was an over-involved child. In high school, she joined band, the drill team and even the wrestling team, mostly upon the coach’s suggestion when she went to cover a wrestling match for the yearbook. She was excited by any opportunity to learn. But Vero said she also joined all these activities to escape difficulties at home, such as her complex relationship with her mom, who was hardworking but struggled with alcoholism. This complex relationship with her mom also drew Vero close to her grandpa, who she describes as her “everything.” With the support of her grandpa, relatives, school counselors and teachers, Vero made decent grades, though she admits she “never went above and beyond to get an A.” In her high school English class, she was assigned an essay for the Gates Millennium Scholars Program, a scholarship for minority college students, during the fall. But Vero waited until the spring to type her essay on an electric typewriter since her family didn’t have a computer. But answering the prompt about hardships was easy since she had “enough of those to write about.” The program thought so, too, so she earned the Gates scholarship along with her acceptance to UT. Arriving at UT in the fall semester of 2010 as a political communication major, Vero appeared to have a bright future on the Forty Acres. Like she did in high school, she quickly got involved on campus, working with the Multicultural Engagement Center and eventually becoming an orientation adviser. But she encountered a series of events that would complicate her path toward a college degree. It didn’t take long for the stress of college and her family life, including sick relatives and financial constraints, to add up. During her second semester at UT, Vero was hospitalized and eventually diagnosed with major depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder. She tried to cope and continue with school that semester, but one week before her finals, her grandfather passed away back home. Being unable to say goodbye to her grandfather took a toll. “I just remember losing a lot of hope and faith,” Vero said. “I had had people pass away before, but he was the person I was the closest to out of everyone in my family. Losing him was just very difficult.” Going back home became too painful for Vero, so she stayed in Austin that summer. But as she tried to cope with the loss, Vero said she also began drinking more heavily at parties. Her next seven years at UT were a blur, riddled with more personal and academic struggles — sexual assault, two more hospitalizations from her declining mental health and financial hardships after she lost her Gates scholarship. These circumstances led Vero to take multiple medical withdrawals or course load reductions and, in some cases, fail her classes. By 2014, her expected graduation year, it became evident she wouldn’t walk the stage that spring.

Vero struggled to ask for help, but during this time she began opening up to University staff like Brandelyn Flunder, the director of the Multicultural Engagement Center. “I don’t think she necessarily ever vocalized that she was not graduating. There was always a plan in place, but as the years progressed those plans changed a lot,” Flunder said. “I was more concerned with, ‘how is she feeling if she’s letting mom down, if she’s letting her organizations or advisers down,’ and how she was kinda dealing with that.” Flunder continued checking in on Vero, who was now hoping to graduate in 2015 or as soon as possible. To make that a reality, Vero would have to get straight A’s in nine communications classes and pass all other classes to maintain her financial aid She worked closely with her professors to try to accomplish this, but balancing coursework with her full-time job proved difficult. She failed one class in spring 2017. Unable to afford school without financial aid and with a plummeting GPA in the College of Communication, Vero began losing hope in her ability to finish her degree. But one day, a friend suggested she change her major to education since she was already working to be a teacher through the UTeach program. Vero was skeptical, but a degree audit and a meeting with a College of Education adviser in the fall of 2017 revealed she was roughly 70 percent complete with the degree plan. With the help of the adviser, Vero mapped a plan to return to UT and graduate by spring 2019 by taking a couple of classes every semester. In the following spring, she took three classes and worked full-time, but she finished with all A’s. “I had a 3-point-something,” she said, laughing. “That was amazing. I was taking care of my health. It just felt like things were moving in a direction to where there really was a light at the end of the tunnel.” With renewed hope, Vero wanted to earn her degree as soon as possible. “At that point it really was just a matter of how hard or how fast was I willing to get to to that light, which for me that light was December,” Vero said. “It was now. It wasn’t next spring. It was now.” But it wasn’t an easy feat. In September, Vero experienced another sexual assault. This time, however, she worked closely with the Title IX office to cope with the PTSD and reached out to professors if she missed class. “I refused to withdraw at all costs,” Vero said. “This semester has been the most vulnerable I had to be and I knew that I had to if I wanted to graduate.” “I owed it to myself.”